Buy one meal and help feed children in holidays

SHOPPERS can support children in need this summer thanks to Tesco’s ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ scheme.

The supermarket’s new programme, which is running at its Finchampstead Road site, was launched in a bid to provide three million meals to vulnerable children across the UK.

Whenever fresh fruit and veg is purchased in store and online, the supermarket will donate the value of each piece of food to FareShare — a charity supporting organisations and community groups working with children.

Marcus Rashford, who is supporting the campaign, said everybody has a part to play to help the UK’s 2.3 million children suffering from food insecurity.

“I’m so grateful to Tesco for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families through a difficult time,” he said. “While collectively we have made progress, numbers are continuing to rise of children going without meals.”

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of FareShare, said the charity is now distributing double the amount of food as more people struggle to eat over the past year.

“While the lockdown may be easing, we know that food insecurity remains high,” he said.

Tesco has worked with FareShare since 2016 to redistribute more than 120 million meals across the UK, including 29 million dishes last year.

Jason Terry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO, added: “We hope ‘Buy One to Help A Child’ will encourage healthier choices for our customers at the same time as helping to feed children who need it most, so we can continue to help support the communities in which we live and work.”

The ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ scheme launched on Monday, July 19 and will run until Sunday, August 8.