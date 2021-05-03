Call council to take action as hundreds of homes missed off recycling bag deliveries

A SHINFIELD councillor is calling for the borough council to “take responsibility” for distributing the last of the green recycling sacks.

Over the last month, the new sacks have been delivered across the area, but Cllr Jim Frewin, independent councillor for the ward and candidate in the elections, said many Shinfield residents have missed out, despite “multiple phone calls” chasing a delivery.

He told Wokingham.Today: “Shinfield Parish Council has received a request from the executive member for rubbish to act as a local distribution point for circa 400 missed residents.”

With the offices currently being redeveloped, Cllr Frewin said the parish had no room to store the bags and “respectfully declined”.

He added: “Residents are now being told to travel to Lower Earley.”

This, he said, would take two bus journeys for some residents.

“Wokingham Borough Council made this mess and they should take responsibility for sorting it out and not simply seek to put the responsibility on to parishes or residents,” he said. “We have been told this will be sorted by Friday this week.”

A spokesperson for the borough council said more households than usual were missed this year, because a different company was in charge of distribution.

“Usually our waste contractor, Veolia, makes the blue bag deliveries,” they said. “However, as the new recycling bags and food waste bags were delivered together with the blue rubbish bags, the rollout was more complex.”

The council apologised to all residents that have been missed, and said “they will receive their delivery”.

They added: “We are currently in the process of redelivering to these properties as quickly as possible.

“If residents would rather not wait for a delivery, they can visit one of our hubs to pick up the bags instead.”

To report a missed delivery, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk and head to the rubbish and recycling section