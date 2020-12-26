Call for better work-life balance in the South East

NEARLY HALF of people in the South East would change their careers for a better work-life balance.

And a third of employees have considered moving to a brand new sector this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to REED, who surveyed 2,000 workers in the region about potential career moves over the past year.

The company found that poor work-life balance and feeling undervalued are driving people to head in new career directions across the South East, despite fears of mass unemployment when the furlough scheme comes to an end next year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the UK economy, and the health and wellbeing of employees nationwide,” said Amanda Hall, regional managing director of REED.

But she says that there are signs the economy is beginning to recover, and the wellbeing of workers should hopefully begin to rise.

“It will take time for a sense of normality to be resumed across society and for economic confidence to be restored while the virus is combated,” Ms Hall added.