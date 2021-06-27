Call for businesses to apply for Brexit funding

WOKINGHAM’S small businesses should apply for Brexit Support Funding soon, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has urged.

With one week to go before the deadline, small- and medium-sized firms are encouraged to get help for when new customs and tax rules come into effect.

The £20 million support fund, which closes on Wednesday, June 30, can offer businesses trading with the EU up to £2,000 for practical support.

This includes training and professional advice on new customs, rules of origin and VAT processes.

Katherine Green and Sophie Dean, from HMRC, said: “Smaller businesses who trade with the EU have a vital role in our economy.”

They said small firms may have faced more challenges over the past few years as they adapt to changes.

“We would encourage small and medium businesses impacted by new importing and exporting rules to apply for funding today” they added.

Since launching in March, more than 12,000 businesses have registered for the fund. This includes 449 in the South East.

To be eligible for the grant, firms must have no more than 500 employees and turnover of less than £100 million.

They must only import or export goods between Great Britain and the EU, or move goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

More information on the fund, including how to apply, can be found by logging on to: www.gov.uk