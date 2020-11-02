Call for council to help with free meal vouchers for families

POLITICAL party leaders across the borough are calling for the council to step in and offer free school meal vouchers to struggling families in the holidays.

This week, the leader and deputy leader of Wokingham Liberal Democrats met with the council’s chief executive, to call for action.

Cllr Clive Jones, deputy leader of the Lib Dems, said: “In that meeting, we made it absolutely clear that if we were in control of the council, the council would be funding free school meal vouchers over the Christmas holidays and February half term.”

Cllr Jones estimates the scheme would cost between £80,000 and £90,000 to help feed the 1,800 children who receive free meals during term time in the borough. This, he said, could be funded through the £1 million given to the borough council by the Government last week, to help get through the covid-crisis.

He added: “I’m sure there will be extra costs coming our way over the next few months that could eat up the £1 million.”

Cllr Jones added: “But there is absolutely no doubt about it, we should be funding these vouchers.

“Free school meals were introduced by the Lib Dems in the coalition government in September 2014. Conservatives didn’t like them in 2014 and they still don’t like them now.”

He plans to submit a motion to the council meeting next month, calling for the council to “cover the cost of Free School Meals for those entitled to them during the Christmas 2020 and February 2021 school holidays as a stop gap in the absence of government support. fund the vouchers.”

Wokingham Labour have also pushed for the funding, with councilors starting a petition for the scheme.

In a campaign video, Cllr Rachel Burgess, Labour councillor for Norreys said: “It has been fantastic over the last few days to see the response of local businesses in Wokingham providing free children’s meals over half term.

“But we believe Wokingham Borough Council now has to step in. Please sign our petition calling on Wokingham Borough Council to ensure that all children who qualify for free school meals receive food support over the Christmas holidays.”

Cllr Andy Croy, leader of Wokingham Labour said the opportunity had been lost for the council to help families this half term. But he hopes a formal arrangement can be made in time for the winter break.

“I have written to the leader and deputy leader of the council, asking for a plan to be put in place for Christmas,” he said.

“We have launched a petition on the Wokingham Labour website that residents can sign.”

Since the Government announcement, more than 20 local authorities run by a range of political parties have decided to fund the scheme themselves.

Earlier this week, the leader of the borough council said he is grateful for the local businesses and others in the community have made the offer to support children and families during half-term.

Cllr John Halsall said: “Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic we have worked hard to support our residents who have faced a huge amount of pressure.

“No family or individual should go hungry in Wokingham Borough, now or in the future.

“I would encourage anyone who is concerned about not being able to afford food for themselves, or their family, to contact our One Front Door service for immediate support.”

He added: “The council is looking to solve the root cause of poverty across the Wokingham Borough, and will be working with the voluntary sector, and other statutory partners, to tackle the issues and take action accordingly.

“Wokingham borough is a great place to live and there is no place for poverty. We’re committed to fighting it, in whatever form it takes, whether it’s homelessness, rough sleeping, fuel poverty or hunger.”

Run by Citizens Advice Wokingham, the One Front Door can provide help and advice to those struggling.

It can put residents in touch with foodbanks in Wokingham, Woodley and Crowthorne as well as other charities such as The Cowshed and First Days Childrens’ Charity, which provide clothes and other items for children and families.

The scheme can also help with longer-term support such as advice on debt, benefits and housing.

Jake Morrison, chief executive of Citizen’s Advice Wokingham, said: “It’s important that people know that if they need help, they can reach out to us. We welcome your calls.

“Our dedicated and knowledgeable staff and volunteers want to help you find a way forward.

“We know that circumstances can be complicated, so our advice and support is tailored to your individual needs.

“While linking people up with immediate support, such as food, clothing and other essential items, our advice and information helps you take control of the issues, equipped with high quality advice and information, and specialist support such as debt and financial management.”