Call for employers to support the next generation

A WOKINGHAM education group is urging local employers to support the next generation of workers.

Activate Learning, which works with schools and colleges across Berkshire, is calling on Wokingham’s digital, science, technology and healthcare firms to help students and teachers upskill.

The group’s Educational Trust, backed by the European Social Fund, is supporting companies through their regional development over the next three years — and it wants to hear from local small- to medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

It said it wants to help firms address the gap between “curriculum design and industry requirements”.

A spokesperson for Activate Learning said: “Our SME partners will get the chance to raise their profile through our network of employers and stakeholders, while also engaging with students through T Level placements, and with teachers through knowledge exchange and upskilling.

“By working together, we want to reconcile the needs of digital, science, technology, and healthcare employers with our curriculums and create work-ready young people who will be the candidate pool for future employment.”

For more information, call 0800 488 0285 or email istkep@activatelearning.ac.uk