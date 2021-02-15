Call for Freemasons to help with the big coronavirus vaccine roll-out

FREEMASONS are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and support the vaccine rollout.

The group, which has a lodge on Reading Road in Wokingham and a base in Sindlesham, is asking its 200,000 members to volunteer to administer coronavirus jabs.

There are already hundreds of Freemasons up and down the country who are chipping in to help fight the virus, but the group is urging more people to get involved.

Dr David Staples, chief executive of the governing body for Freemasonry, the United Grand Lodge of England, said: “In 2018, more than 18.5 million hours of volunteer work were undertaken by Freemasons.

“Now that we have the vaccine in the UK, it is crucial that we help in every way we can to protect the population.

“If the NHS needs people, then we are happy to encourage and emphasise the importance of this to our members.”

The Freemasons are currently supporting the NHS by vaccinating people, driving ambulances and offering volunteers for essential services.

It has also offered up its lodges to be used as makeshift vaccination centres.

Masons wanting to volunteer for the NHS, can register by logging on to: nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk