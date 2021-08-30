Wokingham.Today

Call for helpers to ensure Crowthorne can enjoy carnival fun

by Laura Scardarella0
Crowthorne

VOLUNTEERS are needed for next year’s Crowthorne Carnival, and its committee is urging people to join the team.

The annual celebration, which will take place from July 2 to July 9 next year, includes a procession throughout the village followed by a fete on Morgan Recreation Ground.

The 2020 event had been postponed due to covid, but would have had an Olympic theme.

To make next year’s event happen, individuals will be asked to help with administrative and organisational tasks to enable everyone else to run the event, stalls, float without worry.

A carnival plan will be set out for volunteers on what they need to do, and when.

Everyone is welcome to apply, and particular assistance is needed for the procession.

Other key roles will be to help at the fete and arena show at Morgan Recreation Ground, and co-ordinating events throughout the week.

Next year’s event will mark 50 years since it was revived by the Crowthorne Business Association in 1972.

For more, visit the Crowthorne Carnival Facebook page, or log on to crowthornecarnival.org

