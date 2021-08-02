Call for more cycle facilities in Laurel Park

LAUREL PARK’S lack of cycle parking and lanes was raised by resident Al Neal, who wanted to know if the council would commit to “installing significant cycling parking before any new development takes place”.

The question was asked at a meeting of Wokingham Borough Council on Thursday, July 22.

Responding, Cllr Parry Batth, the executive member for environment and leisure, said he was knocking on an open door, and an assessment of cycling provision would be available for public consultation process.

“Consideration will be given to all potential users of the proposed new facility as part of the design development process and appropriate arrangements will be put in place,” he said.

Mr Neal said that the plans included an increase of car parking, and wanted to know if it would be better to encourage a zero increase in car traffic rather an 83% rise.

Cllr Batth said that the car parking was considered necessary.