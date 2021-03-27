Call for road resurfacing works in Earley

ROAD RESURFACING works in Earley was raised by Lib Dem councillor Tahir Maher at the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council held on Thursday, March 18.

He wanted to know when a stretch of Silverdale Road would be treated.

“The road is at best patchy, with numerous badly worn ‘joint lines’ which run from one side of the road to the other,” he said.

“The zebra crossing which is heavily used by children who attend Maiden Erlegh and Aldryngton schools is in a poor state and needs repair.”

Responding, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, the executive member for highways and transport, said that the road was a medium priority, which meant it would be treated within the next two to five years.

“In the meantime the road will be regularly inspected and kept safe for public use,” she promised.