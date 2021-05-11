Hurst: Call for views on housebuilders’ plan for Hurst land

PLANS for a new collection of homes in Hurst have been revealed — and the housebuilder wants to hear residents’ views.

Berkshire-based developer JPP Land is proposing four new homes on Sawpit Road, on the southern edge of the village.

Last week, Wokingham.Today reported on how the plans have divided the village.

The proposal includes two semi-detached, three-bed cottages, and two detached, four-bed barns on a triangle of land in the heart of the village.

According to the housebuilder, the site would feature resident and visitor parking, as well as landscaping which would keep the majority of the existing trees and see new vegetation planted to “enhance” the area.

It said the homes would also be efficient, equipped with low energy lights and low consumption appliances, and would also come with electric vehicle charging points.

A new footpath would connect the development to the existing path on Sawpit Road.

JPP Land said: “There is a continual need for new urban and rural homes.

“Landowners and private developers are able to put proposals to Wokingham Borough Council to allow sites to contribute to the availability of new homes.

“We are proposing a small rural scheme of four homes.”

JPP Land said it now wants to consult the local community to “answer questions, and to encourage feedback and ideas”.

“We will review the feedback, implement changes where possible, and include comments as part of our planning application,” it said.

The developer has not yet applied for planning permission for the development.

If approved, it said Wokingham Borough Council would receive at least £190,000 from the project in developer’s contributions.

To find out more about JPP Land’s proposal, and to take part in the consultation process, visit: www.sawpitroad.com