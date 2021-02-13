Call for Wokingham borough residents to help covid fight by donating blood plasma

RESIDENTS who have recently recovered from the coronavirus are being asked to lend a hand.

NHS Blood and Transport (NHSBT) is urging anybody nearing the 28-day recovery mark to register as a plasma donor.

It said given the record number of cases in recent weeks, the number of potential donors has never been higher.

Professor Dave Roberts, associate medical director for blood donation at NHSBT, said: “More people than ever can help – the time to donate is now.

“We especially need donations from people in Reading who’ve had hospital care.”

Professor Roberts said men who were admitted to hospital for the coronavirus are six times more likely to have high levels of life-saving antibodies.

NHSBT is now on the lookout for more plasma donors in a bid to help older people or those with cancer in the early stages of infection.

More than 200 donations have been taken at the donation centre in Woodley so far.

Professor Roberts added: “Donations are vital to the ongoing life saving research, which gives us a better understanding of how we can best treat patients with Covid-19 and help prevent deaths in the future.”

To find out more, visit: www.nhsbt.nhs.uk