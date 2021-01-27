Call for Wokingham residents to support World Cancer Day with this item

WOKINGHAM residents are being urged to lend a hand to people affected by cancer.

Cancer Research UK is asking the public to show support on World Cancer Day on Thursday, February 4.

Jenny Makin, the charity’s South East spokesperson, said one-in-two people will get cancer in their lifetime.

“This is why we’re absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow,” she said.

“World Cancer Day is a great opportunity for people in Berkshire to unite and show solidarity with everyone whose life has been touched by the disease.”

Ms Makin is asking residents to wear one of the charity’s Unity Bands this year.

For more information, visit: www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate/world-cancer-day-2021