Call to join Twyford festive lights trail

ONE TWYFORD resident is making sure everybody can celebrate the holiday season in style this year.

Rebecca Meuuwissen, the brains behind Twyford’s recent Hallowe’en Hunt, is planning a free community Christmas Light Trail in the village next month.

“After organising the Hallowe’en Hunt, I got a lot of messages asking if there would be something similar at Christmas.

“It felt like a no-brainer to me,” she said.

While plans are still currently being made, Ms Meuuwiseen hopes to create a virtual map which families can download from the internet.

On the map, houses which are lit up with all manner of festive decorations will be pinpointed, creating a trail for people to follow around the village.

The organiser hopes that the event will act as a ‘one stop shop’ where people can easily enjoy and appreciate the Christmas lights displays in the area.

And it will run across Twyford, Ruscombe, Hurst and Charvil.

“It hadn’t even crossed my mind originally to do an event like this,” Ms Meeuwissen explained.

“But after receiving six or seven messages, I thought I’d take a look into it.

“I put the feelers out with a couple of my friends and they told me to go for it,” she said.

There is no set date for the trail yet, but it will likely launch in early December to give people plenty of time to enjoy the festivities.

All houses in the four villages are invited to take part in the event.

For more information and to register your interest, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/395247758340397