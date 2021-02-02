Call to put nature at heart of planning policies

A COALITION of nearly 20 groups is calling on the government to rethink its housing white paper.

Released in August last year, the paper outlined changes to make it easier for housing o be built, and more than doubled the target in Wokingham borough to 1,600 new homes.

Now, a coalition of 18 organisations says the government must develop a planning system that puts people, and nature, at its heart.

Groups from the housing, planning, transport, environment and public health sectors have produced their own ‘Vision or planning’ which says residents deserve a greater say in their local communities.

Gloria Keene, from CPRE Berkshire, said: “This is a chance for central and local government to reset the agenda and put people, climate and nature at the centre of their planning rethink.

“Why does planning matter to us in Berkshire? Because it makes a long-term difference to our environment and how we live.

“It can help us reuse derelict land in a more sensible way, protect green space valuable to local people and wildlife, and it gives us the opportunity to be part of local democracy, helping us contribute to the decisions about what is built locally and where.”

The government is expected to make a further announcement on the white paper in March.