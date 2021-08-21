Wokingham.Today

Call to stamp out wild animal attacks

by Phil Creighton0
RSPCA injured swan
An x-ray of a swan that was shot six times. The RSPCA took this picture in Wrexham in May.

ALMOST 10,000 calls about intentional animal cruelty have been made to the RSPCA over the past five years, with deer, swans and hedgehogs among the most abused.

The charity says that the worst attacks take place during summer months: last year, 376 wild animals were harmed between June and August.

Reports included a hedgehog stoned to death, a dove shot with a crossbow, foxes trapped and then hunted by dogs and a swan shot six times.

There were 11 reports made to the charity from concerned Berkshire residents.

In a bid to stamp out the vile behaviour, the charity has launched a new campaign, Cancel Out Cruelty.

RSPCA Head of Wildlife Adam Grogan said: “We say we’re a nation of animal-lovers and yet every year, we see wild animals in our wildlife centres and animal hospitals that have been badly injured or killed by being beaten, mutilated, poisoned, or shot for ‘fun’.

“Our data shows that reports of cruelty to wildlife surged over last summer. Police forces reported a rise in anti-social behaviour during that first lockdown, when pressures and frustrations may have led to more of this type of crime, leading to some seeking ‘entertainment’ through these sorts of barbaric incidents involving wildlife.”

The campaign aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline-saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raise awareness about how the nation can work together to stamp out cruelty for good.

Adam added: “There is no place for cruelty to animals in today’s society. We urge anyone who spots anything suspicious when out and about or sees anything online to report it to either the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234 999, Crimestoppers or their local police force.”

For more details, or to donate, log no to: www.rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty.

