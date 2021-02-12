Call to take part in annual Star Count this weekend

IF YOU’RE looking for something to do this weekend, why not try your hand at stargazing?

Countryside charity CPRE is asking Wokingham residents to take part in its annual Star Count, which is running until Sunday.

It is urging people to count the number of stars they see in the Orion constellation to help create a map of the best and worst places in England to enjoy a star-filled night sky.

In partnership with the British Astronomical Association’s Commission for Dark Skies, the citizen science project intends to calculate light pollution levels across the country.

Last year, CPRE reported that 61% of the UK suffers from severe light pollution, but this year it wants to see whether coronavirus restrictions have had an impact.

Crispin Truman, the charity’s chief executive, said: “A starry night sky is one of the most magical sights the countryside can offer, connecting us to the nature we all love and the wonders of the wider universe.

“By taking part in the Star Count, people will be contributing to citizen science, helping us lobby the government for more protection of this too often overlooked, but vital, part of our countryside.”

To find Orion, CPRE is instructing residents to look south in the night sky and find the row of three bright stars that make up his belt.

To find out how to get involved, visit: www.cpre.org.uk/what-we-care-about/nature-and-landscapes/dark-skies/star-count-2021