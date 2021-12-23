Call to talk about organ donation with family this Christmas

The greatest gift this Christmas could be saving a life

CHRISTMAS dinner with the extended family is a good time to talk, and a group are hoping you’ll chat about kidneys and hearts over the turkey and tinsel.

NHS Blood and Transplant says this time of year presents a good opportunity for conversations about organ donation.

It wants families across Berkshire to register their decision and help save lives.

It says there are currently 81 patients in Berkshire awaiting a life-saving organ transplant and many of their lives could be saved or significantly improved if a donor is found. And, it adds, every day across the UK someone dies in need of an organ transplant.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said: “Wherever and however people in Berkshire plan to spend this Christmas, we hope that everyone will be able to enjoy the festivities and spend some much needed time with family and friends.

“For many thousands of people across the country, including 44 people in Berkshire, who have had transplants this year, the only reason that they are able to enjoy a happy and healthy Christmas is thanks to the generosity of a donor and their family who so selflessly chose to give the gift of life.

“However, there are still thousands of people who are still desperately hoping and waiting for the transplant that will transform their life.”

Even though the law around organ donation has now moved to an opt-out system across England, Wales, and Scotland, many are still not aware that families will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

While families are more likely, and find it easier, to support donation when they already know it is what their loved one wanted, only 42% of the UK population have registered their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and just 37% say that they have shared their organ donation decision with their family.

He continued: “Please take a moment this Christmas to let your family know your organ donation decision. Those conversations could help save the lives of people currently spending their Christmas waiting for a transplant.

“We know that for many thousands of people across the UK, including 81 people in Berkshire, the greatest gift they could receive this year will be a phone call telling them that a donor has been found for them. Please let your family know your organ donation decision and leave them certain of your decision”.

For more information, or to register your organ donation decision, please visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.

NHS app users can also use the service to record, check or update their organ donation decision.