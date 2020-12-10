Callous thieves take Shinfield’s Christmas decorations

THIEVES have been spotted stealing Christmas decorations in Shinfield – and reindeers seem to be the target.

Residents were alerted to a spate of thefts last week when a number of people reported that their decorations had been taken.

Video: Name supplied

At the time of writing, three people have taken to social media to warn others about ongoing robberies, however residents speculate that many more properties may have been targeted.

Now, the streets of Shinfield are bare as residents remove decorations to avoid becoming the next victim.

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, discovered that their light-up reindeer had been taken from their front doorstep last Tuesday –December 1.

And their three-year-old child, who chose the decoration at a local garden centre, is absolutely devastated.

“We live in a gated property and left the gates open for a short while as we waited for a delivery,” the resident explained, “and a lady on a bike stole it and rode down the street.

“We didn’t notice until our child came home from pre-school and went to turn the reindeer on.

“The worst thing for me was being unable to explain to my child why someone would take their possession,” they added.

The resident hopes that their child’s beloved reindeer will be returned, but fears it’s “highly unlikely” and says it has probably been sold on for a small profit.

And another Shinfield resident, who also wanted to remain anonymous, says that for the first time in 21 years they no longer feel safe in the village – and it’s all because of the spate of thefts.

They also fell victim to the reindeer thieves, losing two of their precious decorations.

“We have two reindeer left, and we’re not going to put them outside now because somebody could jump over the fence and grab them,” the resident explained.

“It’s such a shame because Shinfield never used to be like this.

“I feel angry because if I knew it was happening, I wouldn’t have put my Christmas decorations up at all.”

Cllr Jim Frewin, independent councillor for Shinfield South, says he feels heartbroken for all of the village’s residents.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” he said. “I just don’t understand the mentality of somebody doing this, especially in the current climate.

“Some people have locked themselves away for weeks and months on end, and being able to put some Christmas lights up was a bit of cheer at the end of the tunnel.”

And the councillor believes that the fact people are taking their decorations down out of fear is even worse than the actual theft.

“I think it’s terrible that it’s had a knock on effect. I would like to see the person caught, and somebody should name and shame them so hopefully it stops.”

Anyone with information on the thefts in Shinfield is encouraged to contact Thames Valley Police and quoting reference 125603122020.