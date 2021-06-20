Wokingham.Today

Camberley Theatre to hold musicals celebration

by Laura Scardarella0
Musicals camberley theatre
Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

A MUSICAL celebration is coming to Camberley Theatre next weekend.

With 11 cast of principal singers and dancers, led by UK touring artist Paul Yates, the show is set to entertain audiences with classic numbers from 23 musicals.

From the powerful ballads of Phantom of The Opera and Miss Saigon to the hits of Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia, Motown, and The Bodyguard with a finale of songs from the classic musical, Les Miserables.

The performance will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, June 25.

Tickets cost £24, and for Theatre Club members £23.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01276 707600 or log on to camberleytheatre.co.uk

