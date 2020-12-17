Wokingham.Today

Can you find the Arborfield angels?

by Phil Creighton0
Picture: _Alicja_ via Pixabay

ANGELS are hiding in Arborfield Green and there are prizes if they can be found.

St Eligius Church is running an angel-themed treasure hunt until Sunday, December 20. To take part, entrants need a mobile phone that can read QR codes.

Seven angels have been placed around the green in front of the community church in Tope Road. Each has a different message which can be deciphered by using the code app.

The message gives a clue to the location of the next angel and also something to write on an entry form.

Completed entries should be posted through the letterbox at No 2 Oak Drive, Waterman’s View, Arborfield Green.

The first 30 correct entries will win prizes as well as a downloadable certificate. They include a selection box, a ceramic angel to decorate, and a knitted angel to hang in a window.

For more details, or to find the entry form, log on to www.myjourneywokingham.com and click on events.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

