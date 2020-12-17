Can you find the Arborfield angels?

ANGELS are hiding in Arborfield Green and there are prizes if they can be found.

St Eligius Church is running an angel-themed treasure hunt until Sunday, December 20. To take part, entrants need a mobile phone that can read QR codes.

Seven angels have been placed around the green in front of the community church in Tope Road. Each has a different message which can be deciphered by using the code app.

The message gives a clue to the location of the next angel and also something to write on an entry form.

Completed entries should be posted through the letterbox at No 2 Oak Drive, Waterman’s View, Arborfield Green.

The first 30 correct entries will win prizes as well as a downloadable certificate. They include a selection box, a ceramic angel to decorate, and a knitted angel to hang in a window.

For more details, or to find the entry form, log on to www.myjourneywokingham.com and click on events.