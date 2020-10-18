Can you guess how much this pumpkin weights?

IT’S A WHOPPER, but organisers of a new contest are hoping that someone will tell the truth about it.

Scouts from neighbouring Rotherwick (it’s just down the road from Wellington) have set people a challenge – guess the weight of an Atlantic Giant pumpkin.

The prize is the pumpkin — meaning plenty of pie and a large Jack O’lantern to carve in time for October 31.

It’s been grown locally and is on display at The Falcon pub.

Guests can go and visit it, and make a guess as to how big it is.

Money raised from the event will go towards a project to raise enough funds to build a new Scout hut for the troop.

Scout Zac Sheppard, 10, harvested the pumpkin from Money’s Farm in Mattingley, with a helping hand from his Mum, Helen.

She is the treasurer of Rotherwick Scouts, which also has meetings for Cubs and Beaves.

Being good with numbers means it should be no surprise that Helen came up with the contest.

“At this time of year everyone is looking for pumpkins to decorate their houses for Hallowe’en and I thought we could use it as a way to promote the fundraising effort,” she says.

“We desperately need a new hut for the scouts to meet in and this is one of a number of fundraising efforts we’ll be undertaking to raise the money we need.”

Farmer Marcus Fincham, 45, who donated the pumpkin, said:“It’s been an excellent year for pumpkins, provided they were irrigated in the early part of the dry summer– that caught some growers out.

“We’re selling the rest of our certified organic pumpkin crop from the farm gate and they’re going like hot cakes as people get ready for Hallowe’en.”

Pumpkin fanciers and scout supporters can enter by visiting The Falcon pub in Rotherwick, to view the Atlantic Giant in all its glory; just ask Lee the manager for a competition entry form and make a donation.

Alternatively email Helen Sheppard at: treasurer1stbramshill@gmail.com with your pumpkin weight estimate in kilograms and Helen will arrange to take the donation.

Don’t forget to visit the pub before 10pm, or else you’ll be the one turning into a pumpkin.

For more details, log on to: www.scouts.org.uk/groups/1st-bramshill-rotherwick