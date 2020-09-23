Cancer charity raises £1 million through penny machines

A CHARITY has found that the old adage ‘look after the pennies and pounds look after themselves’ is true.

Cancer Research UK has received a donation of £1 million from users of Coinstar machines.

Found in supermarkets, including Asda in Lower Earley, Sainsbury’s at Winnersh and Morrisons at Woosehill, the machines count loose change automatically.

They can be converted into vouchers that can be used for shopping or turned into cash.

And they can also be turned into donations to Cancer Research UK.

In the south of England region, more than £117,000 was raised towards to the total, with the highest single donation being £371 – that’s a lot of pennies.

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South of England, said: “We are so grateful to Coinstar and everyone across the region who has used its machines to make donations to the charity.

“It’s been a long-standing partnership and the money raised has helped fund world-class research into a disease that will directly affect one-in-two of us at some stage in our lives.

“Reaching the £1 million milestone this month proves that when added together, every penny really does count.”

And Coinstar’s Country Manager, Paul Ogle, said: “We are proud to support Cancer Research UK in its vision to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to make it easy and convenient for consumers to donate to Cancer Research UK and we encourage people across the South of England to continue donating their spare change at one of our machines near to them.”