A CHRISTMASSY Christmas concert is being promised in Sonning next weekend.

The Bel Canto Ladies’ Choir will present the traditional evening of music at St Andrew’s Church.

The event will include carols and other seasonal songs, and hope that audiences will enjoy their selection.

It starts at 7pm on Saturday, December 11. Tickets cost £8, or £4 for children. For more details, email belcantomembers@gmail.com