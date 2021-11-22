Can’t make carol service? Still buy a ticket urges charity

CHRISTMAS lovers are being asked to buy tickets for a charity carol service, even if they cannot attend.

The Berkshire branch of St John Ambulance is holding the event from 6pm on Saturday, December 11, at Wellington College in Crowthorne.

Music will be led by the Tamesis Chamber Choir, while readings will be given by Lady Stevenson, Lord Brownlow DL, and Sean Taylor DL.

Clive Lawson Smith, Chair of the St John Priory Group in Berkshire, said: “Since covid struck in 2020, St John volunteers have been immensely busy supporting the NHS in many ways, including shifts in hospital A&E departments, crewing ambulances and working on the vaccination programme.

“We’re now delighted to be able to arrange what promises to be a festive and enjoyable early evening of songs and readings and hope that many people will want to attend. Even if you cannot be there on the 11th, please consider buying a donation ticket for £10 which will mean that more much-needed funds will be raised to support the training of local volunteers and the purchase of essential first aid equipment.”

Tickets are £10 and under 12s can attend for free. The entry fee includes a glass of wine and a mince pie and all proceeds will go to St John Ambulance.

Registration is via Eventbrite, search for Christmas Carols Tickets.

To find out more about St John Ambulance, visit www.sja.org.uk.