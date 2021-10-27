Car crashes through Wokingham estate agency window in Peach Street

A CAR has crashed through the window of an estate agency in Wokingham.

The town centre has been disrupted this afternoon following a crash on Peach Street at approximately 12:30pm.

Wokingham Today understands an elderly couple were driving the car down Peach Street, before hitting Hunters Estate Agency, on the left hand side of the road.

The car is said to have collided with three vehicles before crashing through the agency’s window.

The driver and his wife have been taken to hospital.

The police, paramedics and the fire brigade were all called to the scene.

Peach Street closed following the crash, and has since reopened.

More to follow.