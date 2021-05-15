Car meet: don’t take part warns council

DRIVERS are being asked not to take part in a planned car meet today.

Wokingham Borough Council has issued a warning saying that joining the proposed rally would breach covid-19 rules and be a risk to residents.

And anyone who sees and suspicious activity is asked to call 999 if it is an emergency.

Last month, Wokingham.Today revealed that Arborfield residents wanted action to be taken against car meets in the borough, and said they fear lives will be lost if nothing is done.

The villagers alleged up to 200 cars have been breaking speed limits on Observer Way – the new Arborfield relief road – and creating a disturbance on evenings and weekends.

One resident said drivers have been traveling from Riseley, through Shinfield and into Arborfield. They then either head towards Farnborough or park in Hogwood Industrial Estate.

“People have been driving at more than 100 miles per hour down the relief road,” the resident explained. “They’ve also been drag racing.”

Speaking last month, Cllr John Kaiser, Conservative councillor for Barkham, said the motorists’ behaviour is “dangerous” and “antisocial”.

“Thames Valley Police has made it clear to us that it’s something they should deal with, and that it’s a priority for them,” he said. “It’s pretty poor people do these things, especially during lockdown when residents are nervous and vulnerable.

“I don’t condone it in any way.”

In a post on social media, Wokingham Borough Council said: “We’ve been made aware of a potential unauthorised car meet, due to take place today, Saturday 15 May.

“The event could see a large number of cars coming into the borough, breaching Covid-19 restrictions, causing danger to residents and disruption to the roads.

“We urge you to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to Thames Valley Police by calling 999 in an emergency, or 101 in a non-emergency.”

Ahead of last month’s warning, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said car cruises can be a danger to the public, and risk transmitting the coronavirus during the pandemic.

“We would ask that people do not gather for any other event and our officers will be on hand and will use the powers available to them in order to minimise this event’s impact on our communities,” they said.

“Where we see people gathering and knowingly putting others at potential risk from coronavirus our officers will look to use enforcement be it through dispersal, fines or even arrest.

“We will continue to work with our partners at Wokingham Borough Council and other local authorities to keep our communities safe.”