Care home hosts pop-up jazz cafe

A Bracknell care home has converted its own pub into a jazz café to mark Jazz Appreciation Month.

Care UK’s Bickerton House, on Warfield Road, welcomed professional singer Asli Koptur for a virtual performance.

This was part of a programme of events and installations, including a music-themed quiz and the creation of a jazz legends wall of fame.

Many residents at Bickerton House have fond memories of listening to jazz music in their younger years and the activities gave them the perfect opportunity to reminisce.

Resident Susan Spiers said: “I visited lots of jazz clubs during trips to Memphis, New York and New Orleans. I loved watching jazz performers in the streets there, too.”

Another resident, Peter Hale added: “I’ve been to some jazz concerts in my time and used to keep all the programmes.”

Erika Smith, Home Manager at Bickerton House, said: “As part of our activity-based care approach, we are always looking to plan exciting activities for residents. Previous music events have been a real success, and proved that many residents had a keen interest in jazz, so we were delighted to mark Jazz Appreciation Month with a special celebration.

“Listening to music has many therapeutic benefits for older people, especially those living with dementia, as it can help to unlock long-forgotten happy memories, as well as encouraging social interaction, and reducing anxiety and agitation.

“We all enjoyed Asli’s brilliant performance, and it was wonderful to see the emotion on the residents’ faces. Seeing the pub transformed into a Jazz Café for the occasion has helped many residents to reminisce through the music – a wonderful day was had by all.”