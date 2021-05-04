Care home residents raise a glass to Earth Day

CARE home residents dug out their gardening tools for Earth Day last week.

Pinehurst Care Centre, on Duke’s Ride in Crowthorne, took part in garden activities to celebrate Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.

The annual event is used to show appreciation for the environment and spread awareness on how to protect it.

The staff and residents at Pinehurst Care Centre got their gardening gloves on, enjoyed the sunshine and planted trees in their garden to mark the importance of the day.

The aim of the day was to allow residents to see how they can make an impact to the environment, even though the oldest resident is 101.

Victoria Pembroke, activities managers at Pinehurst Care Centre, said all the residents had a “great time” outside.

“They loved being outside in the sunshine, some residents were giving us helpful advice on how to plant things and some have decided on more things they want to grow,” she added.

“Now that the weather is looking brighter, we can’t wait to get started and it’s lovely to be able to give our residents projects to nurture and watch grow.”