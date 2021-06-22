Carers from Bluebird Care raise more than £1,000 for dementia

CARERS from Bluebird Care raised more than £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society as part of Dementia Action Week.

Team members at Bluebird Care Reading and Wokingham organised three events to support the charity.

This included a sponsored walk around Woodley and Earley. Office staff and carers donned their walking shoes and covered 20km, or 12.5 miles, collectively.

This raised £505 through sponsorship.

They hosted a cake sale at Crayshaw Court in Caversham, giving residents the chance to venture out and socialise again after the recent easing of social distancing restrictions.

Sophie Purdy, care coordinator at the Bluebird Care office said the face-to-face contact was enjoyable.

“It has been great to be able to support our community and introduce safe socialising again,” she said.

“It means a lot to be a part of this.

“To be able to hold conversations with people who have missed out on interacting with others and felt isolated for so long has been terrific.”

Carer Julie Veerappan said: “It was amazing to see people coming together and socialising again. The buzz in the room was just magical.

“After so long in lockdown it made me feel so happy for everyone. It was amazing.

“I’m so proud to be a Bluebird and to be part of an amazing, kind and caring team.

“Well done to all the cake makers and donors.

“What a fantastic amount to have raised for the Alzheimer’s Society.”

On Friday, May 21, the care team hosted their last event, taking part in Denim for Dementia Day.

This occasion was organised to generate awareness of a petition launched by Alzheimer’s Society called #CureTheCareSystem.

The week of action aimed to highlight social care injustices associated with Alzheimer’s disease, and to refocus attention to inequalities, cost and funding issues.