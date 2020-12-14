Caring employees take the spotlight

A WOKINGHAM-based social care provider has been putting its employees in the spotlight.

Optalis, which provides care and support services on behalf of Wokingham Borough Council, recently held its fifth annual STAR Awards.

The Awards recognise employees who have gone the extra mile and have shown empathy and commitment in their care.

Eight awards were up for grabs, including Unsung Hero, Outstanding Team, and an award nominated by those supported by Optalis – Customer Choice.

“In our organisation, recognising and celebrating outstanding staff achievements and innovation is one of our priorities – the STAR Awards are a brilliant opportunity to do just that,” said David Birch, Optalis’ chief executive officer.

“We hope that those who won feel our genuine appreciation for the hard work, commitment and dedication they bring to their jobs and meeting our customers’ needs.”

The awards ceremony was due to take place in the summer, but was put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.