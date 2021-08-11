Caring firm scoops honour at National Impact Awards

A BERKSHIRE care firm has been recognised for its work in the National Impact Awards.

TrustonTap, which connects carers with older people across the county, received the award for the impact its digital platform has on people’s lives.

The company, which stops people needing to go through a traditional care agency, was recognised for how its system improves wellbeing of clients and carers.

William Cotton, founder of TrustonTap, which launched in Oxford six years ago, said he wanted to give more power to carers.

“‘I know from my own experience trying to find care for elderly relatives, how difficult it can be, especially when you don’t live close to your parents,” he said.

“The challenge was to find a way to make it easy for families to find experienced carers in their local area, whilst bringing down the cost and still ensuring that carers are paid well.”

Polly Alder, client services manager at TrustonTap, added: “The pandemic has been a very challenging time, but it has had one positive, which is to bring more recognition to the wonderful work carers do.”