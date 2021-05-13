Wokingham.Today

Cars crash for second time today at Winnersh Relief Road due to newly-changed no right turn

by Jess Warren0
The Ford turned right, despite new signs banning the manoeuvre at the junction on King Street Lane. Picture: Paul Fishwick

FOR THE second time today, cars have crashed at the newly-opened Winnersh Relief Road junction on King Street Lane.

Approximately 40 minutes ago, at 1pm, a Ford took a right turn from King Street Lane down to Hatch Farm Way, said Cllr Prue Bray, Liberal Democrat councillor for Winnersh.

Standing at the scene of the crash, she said an Audi – which was travelling from Sindlesham towards Sainsbury’s – has been damaged on the bumper, and airbags triggered.

But she said the Ford, which made the illegal turn, fared much worse.

“It’s pretty bad,” she said. “They’ve taken out a traffic signal pole.”

Ambulance and Police crews are currently on scene, but Cllr Bray said nobody is seriously injured.

“It’s worse than the crash this morning,” she said. “It must be local people who have got used to turning right.”

The car owners are awaiting recovery vehicles. 

The councillor said the parish council has called on the borough council to paint road markings for extra clarity about the change to the junction.

“You couldn’t miss the signs,” she said. “People are just taking a chance.” 

Next week a formal safety review is due to take place.

At roughly 8.30am this morning, another Ford was involved in a crash, after taking the same illegal right hand turn.

Since the relief road on Longdon Road opened, the junction has changed to limit drivers from joining or exiting mid-way through. 

In a post on social media, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways on Wokingham Borough Council, promised action for a different part of the road. 

She wrote: “I have asked highways to look at light phasing so you can turn right out of Sainsbury more easily and join the new road at the roundabout which was designed for the purpose. That avoids King Street Lane completely.”

She also said she had requested installation of right turn enforcement cameras and improvements to the light timing on the main Sainsbury exit on Reading Road.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Wokingham & Emmbrook 4-0 Woodley United: White’s four goal show keeps Sumas top after local derby clash

Staff Writer

Lag your pipes, says WaterSafe

Charlotte King

Brexit uncertainty affects retail sales

James Hastings
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.