Carter departs Reading FC Women after one-year spell to join Brighton

A summer of change continues to take place at Reading FC Women as Danielle Carter has departed after one-year with the Royals.



Carter has completed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion Women for an undisclosed fee having played just one season at the Madejski.



Having been at Arsenal for a decade, Carter made the switch to Reading in the summer of 2020 after a lengthy injury lay off.



On her debut for the club, she netted what was a late consolation goal in a heavy 6-1 loss against her former club.



She went on to make 20 more Women’s Super League appearances for Kelly Chambers’ side and netted twice more. She scored a vital goal in an impressive 2-0 away win at Manchester United and also scored against Brighton.



Carter addressed her fans on social media, she said: “Although my time with Reading was short lived I just want to thank everyone who has supported me during my first season back from injury.



“Life is about making decisions in order to find your purpose, this new chapter is about finding my feet.”