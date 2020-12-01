Cash boost for Reading-based homeless charity

A HOMELESSNESS charity that supports people in the borough has been given a cash boost.

Sadaka, a volunteer led charity, was given £3,264 by the Morrisons Foundation to help fund PPE for its team.

Founded three years ago, the charity provides hot meals, a foodbank, second-hand clothes and book bank on a weekly basis to anyone struggling financially or experiencing homelessness in Reading and Wokingham.

During that time, the volunteers have served more than 9,000 meals and currently supports 50 people every week.

Zobia Kalim, treasurer at Sadaka said: “The funds will go a long way towards protecting our volunteers, who are giving their time, care and efforts to help others in these difficult times, during the pandemic. Further, being able to provide PPE like gloves, masks and hand sanitisers to our service users, who would not be able to afford such protection, is a godsend.”

Joseph Scargill, Morrisons Foundation specialist, said they are delighted to support Sadaka in keeping its volunteers safe.”