Wokingham.Today

Cash boost for Reading-based homeless charity

by Jess Warren0
Serving snacks at Sadaka's regular venue before the coronavirus pandemic.

A HOMELESSNESS charity that supports people in the borough has been given a cash boost.

Sadaka, a volunteer led charity, was given £3,264 by the Morrisons Foundation to help fund PPE for its team.

Founded three years ago, the charity provides hot meals, a foodbank, second-hand clothes and book bank on a weekly basis to anyone struggling financially or experiencing homelessness in Reading and Wokingham.

During that time, the volunteers have served more than 9,000 meals and currently supports 50 people every week.

Zobia Kalim, treasurer at Sadaka said: “The funds will go a long way towards protecting our volunteers, who are giving their time, care and efforts to help others in these difficult times, during the pandemic. Further, being able to provide PPE like gloves, masks and hand sanitisers to our service users, who would not be able to afford such protection, is a godsend.”

Joseph Scargill, Morrisons Foundation specialist, said they are delighted to support Sadaka in keeping its volunteers safe.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

“Binfield FC is the best place to be” – Roger Herridge excited at developments on and off the field

Tom Crocker

Can you help reunite lost sheep Minty with his owner?

Gemma Davidson

Christmas and New Year fun planned for Legoland – and it runs on Kids’ Standard Time!

John Wakefield
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.