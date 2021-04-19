Cash machines close as cash declines in Wokingham borough

THE NUMBER of cash machines in the borough is declining, as part of a national trend away from notes.

Between January 2019 and September last year, 12 ATMs in the borough were closed — meaning there are now only 66 available to residents.

According to merchant payment provider, Dojo, 340 ATMs close on the UK high street every month.

And free-to-use ATM machines are declining at a faster rate than those that charge.

This means residents may be left with little choice over where to take out their money.

Jon Knott, head of customer insight at Dojo said the British highstreet has “changed enormously” during the pandemic.

“While it’s long been evolving in the face of the rising of the digital marketplace, coronavirus has reaffirmed the dominance of financial technologies,” he said.

“The contactless limit could increase once again from £45 to £100, allowing people more convenience to tap for their in-store purchases.

“With more and more people opting for Apple and Google Pay which has no capped limit for contactless payments, consumers are welcoming the efficiency and speed at which they can purchase larger value products and services.

“It is no surprise then, in our digitised economy, that the use of cash is decreasing, making ATMs redundant.“

In the UK, York saw the biggest decline in cash machines, followed by Edinburgh and then London.

Sheffield has the least amount of cash machines per capita, with one cash machine for every 3,925 residents.