Castle Royle launches new health studio with an exclusive giveaway

Knowl Hill’s premier country club has announced an exclusive giveaway ahead of the launch of its new, state of the art health studio.

Castle Royle Golf & Country Club, on Bath Road, has revealed a range of refurbishments and improvements to support residents coming out of lockdown.

Now, to gear up for the launch of its holistic studio, it is offering two winners the chance to enjoy its new services for free to help them on their mindfulness journeys.

Castle Royle, which formed in 1994, is on a mission to give people a “feelgood experience” through wellness, golf and relaxation.

It offers a whole host of luxury services including a private members’ golf club with a championship quality course, as well as a swimming pool, indoor spa, restaurants and more.

Castle Royel’s General Manager, Mark Allden

Mark Allden, general manager of Castle Royle, said “exciting times” are on the horizon as the Club gets ready for lockdown restrictions to lift and the opening of its new space.

He said the coronavirus pandemic created “the perfect storm” for the holistic development.

“We’ve got roughly 3,000 members and a huge demand for classes,” he explained. “But we found that we were oversubscribed because our classes are so strong.

“Our office is continuing with flexible, remote working so we had space available to move forward with a third studio.”

Castle Royle, which currently runs 150 classes a week out of two studios, offers a variety of sports from high energy fitness regimes to mindfulness practices.

The new, holistic space will focus on calming exercises for the mind and body.

“Research has shown a huge spike in demand and interest in mindfulness,” Mr Allden explained. “Covid has taken its toll on people and been a real mental strain, so the demand is there.”

The new site will also increase capacity from 18 to 35 participants per session, and will run on a “dedicated holistic timetable”.

“It will have all the latest equipment and more variety than before, for example we’re looking at launching tai chi,” Mr Allden added.

Now, two residents are in with a chance of winning one month’s worth of free access to all of Castle Royle’s facilities, including the new studio.

The Club is giving away a 30-day Full Health Club Membership, worth £208 per month, for two people for free — which includes unlimited use of its pool and sauna, access to the gym overlooking the golf course, and more than 150 weekly fitness classes to choose from.

“If people are interested in exploring mindfulness and holistic classes further, there’s no better place than our dedicated space, with instructors to help them on their journey,” Mr Allden added.

And that’s not the only big news from Castle Royle, as the country club plans to invest and improve in other areas too.

“Overall, we’re really excited about the future here,” Mr Allden said. “It’s exciting and encouraging that post-covid we have investment coming our way.”

The Club is also planning to expand its spin class studio, install a range of new bikes, and double its capacity to 25 people.

“We are also rolling out a better food offering, expanding reception, and refurbishing the golf clubhouse as well,” he added. “This will give us the best golf practice facilities in the county.”

Castle Royle’s holistic studio will open towards the end of July.

The Club is running its giveaway with Wokingham.Today until 5 pm on Monday, June 28.

Find out more about Castle Royle online at www.castleroyle.com or call 01628 703 894