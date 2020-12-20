‘Catch bus to avoid traffic’, says Reading Buses

AVOID traffic by catching the bus, says Reading Buses.

As national lockdown has come to an end and people have returned to work, the bus company is recommending public transport to overcome traffic jams.

“With people working from home and shops being shut, the roads have, on the whole, been quieter than normal,” said Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses.

But he says this could lull people into a false sense of security.

“We expect traffic to increase significantly, so we are encouraging more people to travel by bus,” he added.

“We have kept our buses clean and safe to ensure that, where possible, people can leave their cars at home and help reduce traffic on our busy roads.”

Reading Buses is currently following Covid-safety guidelines, including asking customers to wear face coverings and cleaning buses regularly.