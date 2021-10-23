Catch Third lung before they become famous – they’re top of the RaW Sounds Today playlist

HELLO and welcome to the new RaW Sounds Today playlist.

For the benefit of new readers, each week we round up 10 great tracks, all with connections to the area.

It could be a local artist, or a big name – like Tony Christie – coming for a gig.

And it’s not just a list of tunes. You can listen to them for free, thanks to our Spotify playlist.

It’s a brilliant way to explore a wide range of brilliant artists, discover some new music and have a bit of a boogie in the process.

To tune in, simply head to https://bit.ly/rawsoundstoday and pump up the volume.

There’s also a Facebook page and group chat that bands and music fans can tap in to. You can search for RaW Sounds Today and it will come up.

Third Lung – I A Fire

They have released a series of great singles, including this one, and are excellent live too as evidenced by their festival sets at Wokingham, Are You Listening? and their own Loddfest.

With powerful musicianship, vocals and a well produced indie sound, Third Lung are destined for large arenas.

Check them out at their two forthcoming Reading gigs. They perform a stripped down set at Jamma’s event at Purple Turtle on Friday, October 29, and their usual set at The Facebar on Friday, November 26 – www.thirdlungband.com

Scouting for Girls – Heartbeat

This band gained major recognition for their debut self-titled album in 2007, and have gone from strength to strength since with a stream of indie pop hits such as She’s So Lovely, This Ain’t A Love Song, Elvis Ain’t Dead and Heartbeat.

They have been nominated for four Brit Awards and one Ivor Novello Award and they will be visiting Reading to play at Sub 89 on Sunday, October 31.

What a great night of sing-along anthems that will be – www.scoutingforgirls.com

Tony Christie – Avenues and Alleyways

Tony is a legendary singer who has recorded million-selling albums and singles, performed in the world’s best-known arenas and festivals and he’ll be at Wokingham Music Club on Friday, October – www.tonychristie.com

The Paradox Twin – Sea of Tranquility

Following their recent live tour which included Wokingham Festival, this Reading-based band released their eagerly awaited second album, Silence from Signals, from which this track is taken – www.theparadoxtwin.com

One Last Day – Holding onto Nothing

The latest single from a new hard rock band that recently played at the Acoustic Couch in Bracknell (where some of the band is from). Next month they are in Kingston and Addlestone – https://www.facebook.com/OneLastDayOfficial

A Better Life (feat. Herica and The Wolf) – Dreaming of the Beach

This local artist has just released a wonderful lyric video for this beautifully chilled track from their Take A Deep Breath album – abetterlifemusic.com

Hank Wangford – Perfect Day

This is the opening song on UK Country/Americana legend Hank Wangford’s latest album Holey Holey. He’s live at Wokingham Music Club this Friday, October 22 – www.hankwangford.co.uk

In Albion – Earth

They performed a great show at local record shop, Beyond the Download’s event in Peach Place Wokingham recently. In Albion describe themselves as a theatrical prog rock band. Here’s their latest single – inalbion.net

Split the Dealer – High Rockets

He was No.3 in Wokingham.Today’s Best of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet on the XV single and here’s one of his own singles. Split aka Sam Brett is at The Facebar on Friday, November 26, supporting Third Lung – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Deva St.John – Pity Party

The other half of that duet mentioned above with the latest of a string of quality singles and it’s a powerful rock pop dance anthem.

Deva will also be at The Facebar on November 26 – https://www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn