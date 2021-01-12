Cat’s amazing!: 10,000 cats homed in matchmaking scheme

Ten thousand cats have been homed in a charity’s matchmaking milestone.

During the pandemic, Cats Protection launched a door-step delivery solution to overcome lockdown restrictions.

The hands-free homing process matched prospective owners with cats in need using online video technology and safely delivered them to their new homes.

Mike Elliott, Cats Protection’s director of field operations, said: “Everything changed overnight. Lockdown forced us to rethink how best to support the welfare of cats in need. We had to find new ways of working and fast.

“Hands-free homing has allowed us to find homes for more than 10,000 cats; that’s an achievement worth celebrating.

“This milestone is testament to the teamwork, commitment and dedication of our volunteers, staff and fundraisers who pulled together for the sake of the cats and delivered when we needed them most.

“We couldn’t be more proud of everyone who represents Cats Protection and helped us remain here for the cats.”

The charity has homed 10,859 cats since lockdown began.

For more information, visit: www.cats.org.uk