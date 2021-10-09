CATS Crowthorne prepares for panto

BOO’S and hisses will be heard as CATS Crowthorne take to the stage for it’s annual panto this autumn.

The amateur dramatics society is preparing its bow and arrows for this year’s production of Robin Hood at Crowthorne Parish Hall.

And tickets are now on sale.

Directed by Sam Gillett and Sophie Levine, the production will be the first indoor pantomime in Crowthorne since 2019.

Mr Gillett said rehearsals are well under way for the show.

“I’m elated to say we have a cracking cast who are going to bring the legend of the man in tights to the stage this November,” he said.

“I have missed the laughter like so many other members at CATS that fills the rehearsal rooms and then the stage during show week.”

The story follows Robin of Loxley, a lord in Nottingham, who enjoys a good life with his lover, Marian, before he is drafted by the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham to fight in the Third Crusade against the Saracens.

Mr Gillett added: “This year, the script is absolutely fantastic with everything you could possibly want from a panto and as soon as I read it back in June, I knew I had to direct it.

“I can’t wait to welcome all our patrons back to boo, hiss and shout it’s behind you at the top of their lungs,” he said.

“But just make sure you keep your eye out for the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham, and stray arrows.”

Performances run from Thursday, November 25 to Saturday, November 27.

Evening shows start at 7.30pm and Saturday matinee starts at 2pm.

Standard tickets cost £10, early bird tickets at £8 and family tickets cost £35.

Tickets can be purchased at Playhouse Dry Cleaners, Dukes Ride, Crowthorne.

Or to book online, log on to: ticketsource.co.uk/crowthornecats