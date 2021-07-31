Catsy loves his copycat

WOKINGHAM’S mystery artist has a copycat(sy) as pictures are put up across the town imitating his work.

Catsy, the undercover graffiti artist who has been painting a trail of cats across the borough, has spotted a number of artworks paying tribute to his signature feline friends.

The copycat’s work features a rainbow with a heart inside and a Catsy sat on top with the words “don’t lose hope”.

Catsy recently shared one of the pieces, found at St Paul’s CofE Junior School, on social media in a bid to find out who created it.

“I absolutely love it and it melted my heart the first time I saw it,” Catsy says. “It looks like I’m inspiring another generation.

“I think it’s amazing and I want to know who made it so I can tell them how much I like it.”

The artist said the mystery piece of work has also been spotted in Woosehill.

He believes the heart and the rainbow are a nod to his ongoing support for Pride.

“People shouldn’t be discriminated against,” Catsy says. “This was very touching.

“It shows they see Catsy as a positive thing and I just think that’s brilliant.”

Catsy has a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/catsywokingham