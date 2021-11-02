Caversham man jailed for three years after sexually assaulting a child twice

A MAN has been jailed for three years after he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13.

Martin Collins, 66, of Lower Henley Road, Caversham, was found guilty by majority jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

At a hearing yesterday, Monday, November 1, at the same court, Collins was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Collins was also made the subject of Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and will have to sign the sex offenders register for life.

His conviction and sentencing relate to offences that took place between Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Caversham, against a girl under 13.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dominique Roe, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Reading, said: “We are pleased that the courts have found Martin Collins guilty and have sentenced him accordingly.

“We would like to praise the bravery of the victim for coming forward and supporting the prosecution.”

DC Roe added: “We hope this will encourage other victims of child sexual abuse to come forward to the police. Thames Valley Police take any allegations of sexual abuse very seriously and will seek to bring to justice anyone who commits such abuse.”

