Caversham sensory awareness exhibition The Invisible Dress opens its doors

A SENSORY awareness exhibition has opened its doors to the public in Caversham.

Perfumer Gabriel DeCarvalho welcomed visitors to The Invisible Dress at the HUMOS Studio and Showroom, in Caversham, for the launch event on Friday, October 29.

The presentation, on Church Road, shows individuals how to elevate sensory awareness by bringing together scents and sights.

The flowers and exhibition’s decoration is by Wesley St Cyr and Wendy Whitehea of Blooming Ashley’s Flowers.

The dresses are sketches made real, with each dress a floral representation of the notes and fragrances.

Attendees can book a more personal session to create their own invisible dress, tailored to their own tastes in a fragrance-making workshop.

Perfumer and scent designer, Gabriel De Carvalho, said: “What a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the power of fragrance in such a graphically beautiful way.

“This exhibition strengthens the link between the senses and dramatically sets out a link that once seen and understood, will not be forgotten by those who experience The Invisible Dress.”

It will be at HUMOS Studio and Showroom until Sunday, November 28 on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

The exhibition will be open from 11am until 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11am until 5pm on Sundays.