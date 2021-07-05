Wokingham.Today

CCTV released after man attempts to remove rear window while victim was at home

by John Wakefield0
CCTV Barkham RIde
Police have released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to in Barkham Ride

CCTV images have been released of a man who could help police crack an attempted burglary case.

The incident took place at a home on Barkham Ride around 12.50pm on Friday, July 2.

Thames Valley Police said that a woman in her 50s was at her home when she noticed a man who appeared to be trying to remove beading from a rear window.

The man saw the woman and walked away.

She then went to the front of her home, where she again saw the man, who told her that he was fixing a window before walking away.

The woman then went back to the rear window and noticed the beading had been removed.

Barkham Ride CCTV
A second CCTV image released of a man police wish to speak to

Investigating officer, PC Wasim Akram, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images, as the man pictured may have vital information about this incident that could assist with our investigation.

“If you recognise him, or believe this to be you, please make contact with Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online or calling 101.

“Anyone who has information on this would be asked to make a report, and please quote reference 43210292355 when doing so. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity when reporting.”

