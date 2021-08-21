Celebration of real ale and cider coming to Bracknell for bank holiday weekend

A CELEBRATION of real ale and cider is planned for the bank holiday weekend, thanks to the return of a popular one-day event.

The Bracknell Ale & Cider Festival will take place on Sunday, August 29, and will be a 10th-anniversary celebration.

Originally planned to take place last year, it had been postponed due to coronavirus. But the mix of good drink, good food and good music is now back on.

A team of volunteers have come together to showcase some of the best brews in Berkshire – and this can be seen through its new craft beer bar.

More than 20 businesses from Bracknell and surrounding areas are sponsoring the event, with the headline sponsor being Biltong Emporium, which is based at Moss End Garden Village.

Other sponsors include Wokingham’s TradeMark Windows and Winnersh-based Apex Financial Services.

Festivals sponsorship co-ordinator Tom Canning said: “It’s been an incredible build-up to the event on the sponsorship side of things. I expected a really tough time, which of course I understand, but the area’s businesses have shown some severe resilience and faith in our event to come forward and support us.

“It is certainly the biggest show of support we’ve had in all the time I’ve been doing this.”

Bracknell Ale & Cider Festival, has been running for 10 years, five now in its current location at Bracknell Rugby Club and is an event that raises significant funds for the club’s activities within the community.

It runs from noon to 10.30pm at Bracknell Rugby Club in Lily Hill Park.

Thames Valley Buses will run shuttle buses from the bus station to the festival site and back again.

A number of covid measures are in place – it’s an outdoor event, contactless payments will be used and ticket holders will be given a reusable stackable cup to drink from.

Distanced queuing will be in operation, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Advance tickets are cheaper and are £10 for adults, £5 for Camra or sports clubs members. On the day, all tickets are £15. Under 18s and well-behaved dogs are welcome with paying adults. For more details, log on to www.bracknellalefestival.co.uk