Celebrations as councillor chalks up 30 years’ service to Earley residents

David Chopping
From left: Town mayor Cllr Anne Bassett, town clerk Jo Friend, Cllr David Chopping and Cllr Clive Jones leader of the town council

AN EARLEY town councillor has been congratulated for his long-standing service.

Cllr David Chopping has served 30 continuous years and represents Redhatch.

Cllr Clive Jones, leader of the town council said Cllr Chopping has helped many residents and organisations in Earley during this time.

“For a number of years he was a lone voice on the council and today he continues to show us all that he still has a significant contribution to make to Earley Town Council and its residents,” Cllr Jones said.

Mr Chopping was chairman of the town council from 2004 to 2007 and was the first mayor of the town from 2005 to 2007.

“It’s a great pleasure to congratulate David on his 30 years’ continuous service,” Cllr Jones added. “He’ll be around for a few more yet.”

The whole council joined with congratulating Cllr Chopping on the milestone.

