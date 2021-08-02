Celebrations for Crowthorne salon in hair industry awards

A HAIRDRESSERS in Crowthorne has been awarded for its efforts at a special hair industry competition last week.

Sarai Hair and Beauty, on Crowthorne’s High Street, were crowned Business Salon of the Year 2021 at the final of the Salon Business Awards.

Held at Quaglino’s in St James’s, London, the in-person ceremony took place on Monday, July 19.

Not only did the salon win the award, it was a shortlisted finalist in the Salon Team category.

Salon owner Sarah Morissey said: “Winning a globally recognised Salon Business award has been an amazing achievement for us as a business and as a team.

“We last won this award in 2018, and to win it again makes all the hard work we do worthwhile.”

The event featured canapes, bubbles and a digital live-stream on the Salon Business Instagram channel.

A special performance from saxophonist and DJ Brendan Mills also entertained the finalists throughout the evening.

Ms Morissey highlighted that winning the award was a “great boost” for the team after a tough 18 months.

She said: “To be rewarded for how we look after our team, our clients, and our wider community makes me so proud.”

For more details, visit sarai-hair.co.uk