Celebrities support call for Reading Gaol as arts centre

A FORMER Reading Blue Coat pupil has joined an artistic chorus of voices calling for Reading Gaol to be turned into an arts and heritage centre.

Natalie Dormer, famous for her role as Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, grew up in the area, so knows the significance of the site, which was closed by the Ministry of Justice in 2015 and is next to the historic Abbey ruins.

She said that the opportunity to turn the site into a “cultural gem” was a massive opportunity.

“I so hope that Reading Gaol can achieve its huge potential as a thriving arts and culture centre,” she said.

“The historic significance of the building with its Victorian architecture, its association with the brilliant Oscar Wilde and indeed its site location upon the rich, textured history of the medieval Reading Abbey is of great local and national interest.

“It deserves to be protected and supported as a venue for thriving community spirit, education and creative ideas.”

This view was shared by Sir Kenneth Branagh – who attended Whiteknights Primary School and Meadway School, as well as Progress Theatre when he was younger – is also lending his weight behind the campaign.

“Reading is an amazing place, it deserves to preserve and transform its world-renowned link with a unique piece of social, political and artistic history,” he said.

“Reading Gaol can be a cultural hub that exponentially develops the remarkable stories of the people of Reading.

“It will further cement a position on the world stage by looking to its own beautiful backyard, and its own rich community life.

“In Oscar Wilde’s iconic poem, written within these very walls, he says, ‘Each man kills the thing he loves’.

“Despite the undoubted challenges, don’t let this wounded beast of a building be killed when it can be cured.

“Instead let its restoration and transformation be the driver of increased economic, social, and cultural power at the very centre of this great City-town, and let its proud citizens understand that The Ballad of Reading Gaol can be a sad song from the past, that is ready to sing proudly for generations to come.”

The support has been welcomed by Reading East MP Matt Rodda, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley.

He said: “I am very pleased that Kenneth Branagh is supporting the campaign to save Reading Gaol. The growing support from leading figures from the arts underlines the importance of the campaign.

“The Gaol is a unique building which should be saved, not turned into luxury flats.”

The support comes after Dame Judi Dench expressed her backing for the campaign.

She said: “It is vitally important that Reading Gaol, a place of such culture, be used in a way that pays tribute to its artistic history.

“Namely, to become a cultural and artistic centre. It would be a great gift not only to Reading as a town and growing population centre of the South, but also to the UK and the world as a whole.

“The idea of plays being performed, people learning and enjoying themselves, and a community coming together in a space that represented so much sadness and inspiration for Oscar Wilde himself is a beautiful one.”