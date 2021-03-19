Census 2021 names Berkshire charity CEO a Community Hero

THE CEO of Autism Berkshire has been awarded a plaque to celebrate her services to the community.

Jane Stanford–Beale, of Caversham, was given one of 22 purple plaques, one for each census that has taken place to date.

With census day on Sunday, ordinary people are being celebrated for the extraordinary contributions they have made. The awards also hope to highlight how census data helps build better communities.

Ms Stanford–Beale said: “I am truly grateful to have received the Census 2021 Community Hero Award, amongst the hundreds of entries that were submitted. Supporting families of children with autism is a true honour of mine, and I’m thrilled to have been selected for this award.”

The entries were judged by a panel of noteworthy community champions, led by actress and presenter, Joanna Page.

“I am honoured to have been a judge on the Census 2021 community hero awards panel,” Ms Page said. “It was such a pleasure to read through all the amazing entries. In what has been a difficult year for so many of us, this was a great opportunity to say thank you to the people who go above and beyond to serve their local community.”

Iain Bell, ONS deputy national statistician, said it has been incredible to see the reaction from local communities to the award.

“This is testament to just how many incredible people are doing amazing things, and how during this difficult year we have seen the best come out in people,” he added. “We can all do something, however big or small, to help those around us.”

For more information about the census, visit: census.gov.uk/census-2021-heroes